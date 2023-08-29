Cub naming

Mountain lion cubs at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center are looking for names. (Photo submitted by Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center)

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center invites the public to “join in an inspiring journey of rescue, resilience and community” as the team launches a naming contest for two baby mountain lions. “This unique initiative not only celebrates the remarkable survival story of these young cubs, but also raises vital funds to support their care and development,” accoring to a press release.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department reached out to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center regarding the arrival of two orphaned baby mountain lions, mere weeks old. Arizona Game and Fish Department’s wildlife biologists discovered the mother of the kittens was fatally injured in a car collision.