Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center invites the public to “join in an inspiring journey of rescue, resilience and community” as the team launches a naming contest for two baby mountain lions. “This unique initiative not only celebrates the remarkable survival story of these young cubs, but also raises vital funds to support their care and development,” accoring to a press release.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department reached out to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center regarding the arrival of two orphaned baby mountain lions, mere weeks old. Arizona Game and Fish Department’s wildlife biologists discovered the mother of the kittens was fatally injured in a car collision.
“Despite her injuries, the mother’s indomitable maternal instinct compelled her to make a final, determined journey back to her den in a bid to reach her kittens,” the release continued. “Tragically, the mother passed away just as she reached her cubs, but her courageous act set in motion a life-saving mission.”
The orphaned brothers were brought into the care of the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, where they now thrive under the care of staff and volunteers.
Now transitioned to a spacious indoor enclosure, the young mountain lions receive meticulous care, protection from extreme temperatures, vaccinations and endless opportunities for growth and development. While they may never experience the nurturing of their mother in the wild, they have found a loving sanctuary environment that will be their forever home.
With the future of these two cubs taking shape as permanent sanctuary residents, the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is inviting the community to help name these cubs. Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center’s staff and volunteers have curated three sets of names, and the contest opened on Saturday, Aug. 26, for the public to cast votes and choose favorite names. The names to vote on are Apache and Alpine, Zion and Bryce, and Echo and Dash.
Each vote cast counts as a monetary donation directly contributing to the conservation and care of these baby mountain lions. There is no limit to the number of votes one can cast.
“We are so excited to release this news as it will not only educate the public but also raise much-needed funds for these animals and everything we do here at Southwest Wildlife. We are excited about the journey ahead in helping to raise and rehabilitate the two cubs here at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center,” said Founder and Director Linda Searles.
The public is invited to join Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in preserving the legacy of love and devotion left behind by the mother mountain lion and ensure a bright future for these two new arrivals.