This Saturday, Aug. 27, the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center will take visitors “Cruisin’ Down the River” as part of a special fundraising event.
This event will be hosted out of the Fountain Hills Community Center, with tickets available at riveroftime.center or at the museum. The $75 ticket includes a drink, a chef-driven menu, music and dancing with the Josh West Trio, along with special raffle items, games, and fun.
“This is going to be a great opportunity for friends to reconnect,” Cherie Koss said, executive director of The River of Time. “Think of it as a summer party with good friends, great food and a sendoff to a long hot summer. Of course, we know in Arizona summer doesn’t leave for a while, but we still want to celebrate the season, the beginning of lots of community activities and each other.
“The River of Time has a history of holding one of its major fundraising events in August; we are changing it up this year with an emphasis on exceptional food, music and dancing. It’s a great time of year for people to unwind, enjoy each other’s company and have fun.”
The party starts at 6 p.m. with drinks, appetizers and a game of trivia to help everyone get acquainted. In addition to the signature “Verde River” cocktail, wine, beer, soda and water will be available for sale.
After guests have had a chance to mingle and enjoy special hors d'oeuvres prepared by United Catering Chef Robert Defibaugh, a decorated river-themed ballroom will open and festivities will get underway.
Celebrity chefs will be on hand to serve specialty dishes and share interesting tidbits about what they have created. Salads, pasta and a savory crepe station from Chef Jeff Kraus are featured. Kraus competed on the Food Network cooking show “Chopped,” and the first season of “Vegas Chef Prizefight,” where he ended as the runner-up in the finale with the winner and head chef Lamar Moore of Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas.
A slider station with prime rib and Jidori chicken thighs top the main course. Partiers will want to save room for creating their own ice cream sundaes or savoring a refreshing root beer float.
The Josh West Trio, featuring Josh West, who performed on Season 12 of NBC’s “The Voice,” will perform summer music hits through the decades.
In addition to vocals, West plays bass guitar, keyboard, harmonica and melodica for the trio. The trio is rounded out by Glen West on guitar and drummer Tim Hoag.
The Trio performed for the River of Time 4XB fundraiser in March and was met with great enthusiasm and requests to return for the summer event.
“This will be the summer event to remember,” Koss said. “It’s going to be great to see all of our longtime friends and welcome many new members and friends.”
Garden party casual/resort wear is suggested fashion.
For more information, or to purchase tickets in person visit the River of Time Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.