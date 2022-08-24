'Cruisin.JPG

This Saturday, Aug. 27, the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center will take visitors “Cruisin’ Down the River” as part of a special fundraising event.

This event will be hosted out of the Fountain Hills Community Center, with tickets available at riveroftime.center or at the museum. The $75 ticket includes a drink, a chef-driven menu, music and dancing with the Josh West Trio, along with special raffle items, games, and fun.