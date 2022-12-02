The Fountain Hills Crisis Response Team is looking for sponsors to help youth who have PTSD, ADHD, depression or anxiety and are attending a Fountain Hills school.

FHCR team coordinator Tom Aiello has been working with Fountain Hills Middle School guidance counselor, Angie Buczek, who has referred at least 10 children to the FHCRT who are and will be attending Reigning Grace Ranch for equine therapy. The Rotary Club and Sunset Kiwanis have sponsored eight children. As of this publication, there are two children who need sponsorship.