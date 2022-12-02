The Fountain Hills Crisis Response Team is looking for sponsors to help youth who have PTSD, ADHD, depression or anxiety and are attending a Fountain Hills school.
FHCR team coordinator Tom Aiello has been working with Fountain Hills Middle School guidance counselor, Angie Buczek, who has referred at least 10 children to the FHCRT who are and will be attending Reigning Grace Ranch for equine therapy. The Rotary Club and Sunset Kiwanis have sponsored eight children. As of this publication, there are two children who need sponsorship.
“We need more organizations and individual sponsors to help these children regain their confidence and become happier children,” Aiello said. “I have received so many compliments from their parents, telling me how much this program has helped. During this holiday season, please open your heart and sponsor a child.”
The cost per child is $400 for an eight-week session. The payment goes directly to Reigning Grace Ranch. For more information on the program, Amanda and Chris Moore, who run the ranch, will give a presentation at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m.
“They are an amazing team, and you will learn all about the program,” Aiello added. “All Fountain Hills residents are invited to attend.
“As the FHCRT coordinator and a member, I have been on many crises response calls. Unfortunately, too many of them are suicides and overdoses by our youth. Fountain Hills is a beautiful town. Please help these children and prevent them from committing these acts.”
Those interested in sponsoring a child can call Aiello at 516-449-8949 to be put on a list. Aiello will then work down the list to ask for support when a local child is in need.