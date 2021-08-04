A new pedestrian-activated traffic signal was installed on Avenue of the Fountains west of La Montana last week in anticipation of increased foot traffic from The Havenly development by Keystone Homes.
The crosswalk was installed with street improvements made by the developer when construction began early this year. The town staff had begun discussing the protected pedestrian crossing in the area near the Westby intersection a couple of years ago, according to Public Works Director Justin Weldy. He said the objective to install the system farther west on The Avenue proved impractical due to the line-of-sight issues created by the curve.
However, when Keystone brought in its plans for The Havenly with more than 150 new rental units, the developer got on board with the pedestrian crossing. The crosswalk was installed near the entry drive to the gated neighborhood.
The signaled crossing will offer pedestrian protection when crossing the Avenue of the Fountains to reach the Post Office, Town Hall or downtown restaurants and businesses. Residents on the south side of The Avenue find it convenient to access the Bashas’ center.
Weldy said the signal, now is operation, is identical to what is planned for installation on Saguaro Blvd. at Tower Drive, between Quinto and Bond drives. That crossing will also be lighted where the crossing on The Avenue is not.