The Town Council has given staff the go-ahead to complete design and prepare for construction of a signal-protected crosswalk on Saguaro Blvd. between Desert Vista and Panorama Drive.
The council vote was unanimous at its Feb. 2 session to approve $85,900 for an agreement with the engineering consulting firm of Kimley Horn for the design work.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy told the council the project has been a priority for a couple of years and has been included in the capital improvement budget in the current fiscal year.
The proposal would place the crosswalk on Saguaro Boulevard at Tower Drive at the north end of Desert Vista Park. The project would include a sidewalk on the west side of Saguaro adjacent to multi-family residential housing. The new walkway would stretch between Quinto and Bond drives. Weldy said the sidewalk will meander around existing water meter boxes and, in some places, will need a low retaining wall against sloping landscape.
The median locations in the middle of Saguaro and between the frontage road on the east side will be improved to provide a safe place for pedestrians to stop for traffic as they cross. A hybrid solar-powered flashing signal will be installed at the crossing but is not designed with a red stop light. It will provide warning that pedestrians are crossing. Traffic is, by law, required to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk.
Weldy also explained that the location is dictated by the roadway itself to a large extent. He said the intersection at Desert Vista was evaluated, but it has line of sight issues in both directions as well as having traffic access to Saguaro Blvd., creating further conflict for pedestrians. Farther north on Saguaro there are similar line of sight issues due to curves and terrain.
He emphasized that the Tower Drive location is relatively flat and quite visible in both directions. Weldy also said the location provides viable access for pedestrians and bicyclists to access Tioga Drive to Panorama Drive to Fountain Park as well as the Overlook Trail.
Councilman Mike Scharnow asked Weldy if in the future the signaling device could be retrofitted as a HAWK crossing, which is a pedestrian-activated red light in locations where there is no intersection. They are common around college campuses where there is heavy foot traffic. Weldy said HAWK signals are much more expensive and he said, in his opinion, not well suited for this location.
Weldy said he provided the consultant with notice to proceed with completion of the design last week and he expects the crossing can be installed starting in mid-May with completion by the end of June. He said the council will see the construction agreement before it proceeds. He estimates the total cost for the project to be slightly under $300,000, which does include the $85,900 approved by the council. The project is budgeted for $320,000 from the Capital Improvement Fund.
“This project does not interfere with available funding for ongoing and planned street maintenance,” Mayor Ginny Dickey said. “It is part of our overall plan to improve safety for walking and bicycling.”