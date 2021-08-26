The Town Council has approved the construction contract for the Desert Vista crosswalk project. The council previously approved the Safety Committee recommendation to install a signal-protected crosswalk on Saguaro Blvd. at Tower Drive. The project includes a sidewalk between Quinto and Bond Drives with the crosswalk connection at a location between those intersections.
The council gave the project a priority for the capital improvement budget in the current fiscal year. It was noted that there are no pedestrian crossings on Saguaro Blvd. between Shea and El Lago boulevards, a distance of more than two miles.
The crosswalk will provide a safe place to cross between the residential neighborhoods west of Saguaro and Desert Vista Park.
The crosswalk signal will be pedestrian activated and will have flashing yellow lights to let motorists know someone is crossing at the location. Streetlights will be included to improve nighttime visibility.
One resident, Ed Stizza, has questioned the use of high-intensity lighting at the crosswalk, noting the Town’s Dark Sky designation. Staff has said the lights will be shielded to comply with dark sky regulations, and the Dark Sky Committee is supportive of the crossing.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy told the council staff took bids from contractors it has Job Order Master Agreements with. The lowest bid came from Vincon Engineering Construction in the amount of $386,100. Staff has included an owner’s allowance of $38,610 for unforeseen issues, making the total approved by council of $424,710.