Solari Crisis & Human Services (formerly Crisis Response Network) has announced a partnership with Mercy Care on Arizona’s first public texting service for crisis assistance in Central Arizona, including Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities.
Funded by Mercy Care, crisis text response began on Aug. 2. For text response, text “hope” to 4HOPE. The texting program operates from 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Texts received outside of operating hours will receive an automated response to call Solari’s 24/7/365 crisis telephone lines.
Text responses are handled by trained crisis intervention specialists, who also answer calls to Solari’s crisis telephone lines. They are trained to assist texters and callers with any crisis or problem, including substance use, divorce or relationship challenges, anxiety and depression, grief and loss, thoughts of suicide, violent or abusive situations, finding a safe place or help with counseling or community services.
Crisis intervention specialists listen to concerns and help find solutions to “move texters and callers from hope to health,” according to a press release announcing the new program. If immediate help is needed, specialists can dispatch a mobile team to provide assistance where the texter or caller is or to help them get to a safe location.
“Texting is a preferred communication method for many people and Solari Crisis & Human Services is honored to partner with Mercy Care to provide this important text response service for anyone experiencing a crisis,” said Justin Chase, president and CEO of Solari. “Whether via text or our 24/7/365 crisis phone lines, our trained and experienced Crisis Intervention Specialists are always ready to help.”
Mercy Care CEO Lorry Bottrill agreed.
“Being able to access crisis services via text messaging is an important step in adapting our crisis system to our community’s needs,” Bottrill said. “It’s another way we’re collaborating with Solari to enhance crisis services for all of Maricopa County.”