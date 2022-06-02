Volunteers with an interest is making an impact on someone’s life during an emergency are invited to consider serving on the Fountain Hills Crisis Response Team.
Crisis Response Team members are trained volunteers dedicated to providing immediate crisis intervention and on-scene emotional support during and after a traumatic event.Volunteers may be asked to help at the scene of a sudden death, traffic accident, structure fire or other incidents as requested.
At a crisis scene, a two-person team will focus on the emotional and social needs of an individual or family while the emergency personnel attend to their specific assignments.Crisis calls can range from minutes to hours depending on the specific needs of the individual or family. Volunteers must pass a background check and must live in Fountain Hills. Winter visitors are welcome to participate.
Those interested in the program can contact Town Volunteer Coordinator, Kimberly Wickland, at kwickland@fh.az.gov or 480-816-5108, or call Crisis Team Coordinator, Tom Aiello, at 480-482-9098.