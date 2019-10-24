Fountain Hills’ first responders rescued a couple stranded in their vehicle after it crashed into a wash between Parlin and Amhurst drives on Thursday morning.
According to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Lt. Jon Halverson the truck backed from a driveway on Parlin and continued across the street and into the wash. The driver reportedly thought the vehicle was in drive, but was reverse. The two occupants were helped from the vehicle and out of the wash by firefighters.
Halverson said no one was injured in the crash.