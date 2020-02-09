Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has closed Palisades Boulevard northbound at El Lago Boulevard while detectives investigate a collision involving a vehicle rollover into a residence.
Just after 11 a.m. Sunday, the driver of the vehicle was northbound between El Lago and Sunflower Drive when they lost control and struck two other vehicles before rolling down a driveway and into the garage area of a home.
According to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer the driver may have been attempting to avoid a traffic stop by a deputy at the time of the collision.
The driver and passenger in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.
The MCSO Vehicular crimes unit has responded to the scene and the road closure is expected to be lengthy.