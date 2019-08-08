The next CPR/AED training class for Fountain Hills residents will be held Saturday, Aug. 10. The class is taught by Fire Department personnel.
The class will be held at the Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon.
The purpose of the course is to train individuals to overcome any reluctance to act in emergency situations and to recognize and care for life-threatening respiratory or cardiac emergencies in children or adults.
The American Safety and Health Institute (ASHI) “CPR and AED for Community and Workplace” course provides individuals with the basic knowledge and skills necessary to perform effective basic life support in an emergency. Persons who do not work in the healthcare field but are occupationally required or just desire to have CPR knowledge and skills would attend this course.
The classes cover adult, child and infant CPR, the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and first aid for choking. The Fountain Hills Fire Department provides the certified CPR instructors.
Cost of the course is $30 for Fountain Hills residents and $40 for non-residents; Fountain Hills High School students, $20; non-resident high school students, $30. The minimum age for taking the course is 14.
Pre-registration is required (Course #4285) and participants can pre-register by visiting Town Hall, the Community Center or online at fh.az.gov/recreation.
The deadline to register is noon on the Thursday preceding the course. Those who register online should bring their receipts with them as proof of payment. Private classes for large groups can also be scheduled by contacting the town.