The Town of Fountain Hills is resuming its CPR/AED education programs in May. The next session is this Saturday, May 15, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Center.
The ASHI CPR/AED is a combined CPR and AED class designed specifically for lay people. This class is an excellent choice for both the workplace and community setting. The class covers medical emergencies, sudden cardiac arrest, and chain of survival, CPR/AED use, and choking.
The class is for those age 14 and older. The cost is $35.
This course is not valid for healthcare providers. Register online for Course #5567 at fh.az.gov/recreation. Contact Bryan Bouk at bbouk@fh.az.gov with additional questions.