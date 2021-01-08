Cox Communications has been notifying businesses and residents in Fountain Hills of a planned system outage scheduled to begin in the community on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
According to an email message, the outages will take place to conduct a systemwide upgrade to improve capacity in Fountain Hills.
The company states that there is high network demand in town, and it needs to be upgraded or it could take the system down.
The system outages are expected to impact individual residences and businesses for about four hours, with it taking two days to complete the upgrade community-wide.
Customers are currently being notified via email and will receive a second email about two days prior to the work beginning.