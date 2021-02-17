The vaccine for COVID-19 is available at some locations in Fountain Hills, but residents still need to make an appointment in advance.
The eligibility for the vaccines is still in the first stage, with healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities in phase 1A. Phase 1B includes frontline essential workers and adults 65 years and older. Phase 1C includes individuals 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers.
Walgreens is accepting appointments online for those eligible for the vaccination now. An account is required to make the appointment. Go to walgreens.com for additional information.
Neither local CVS pharmacy has the vaccination available yet. According to the website, cvs.com, the shot is coming soon and those interested should check the website frequently to see when or if appointments are available.
None of the local pharmacies could provide additional information about the vaccines and referred people to their websites.