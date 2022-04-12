Mayor Ginny Dickey issued a proclamation on April 5 ending the Town of Fountain Hills COVID-19 emergency declaration after two years in effect.
A statement issued by the Town says Dickey was following the lead of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, who ended their COVID-19 emergency declarations on March 30. Mayor Dickey signed the proclamation terminating the Town’s emergency proclamation on April 5, 2022.
Governor Ducey signed the emergency proclamation determining the COVID-19 outbreak constituted a statewide human health emergency on March 11, 2020.
Dickey followed up on March 18, 2020, with a proclamation that a local emergency exists and imposed necessary regulations to preserve peace and order of the town.