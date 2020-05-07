The Commemorative Air Force will conduct a historic flyover Friday, May 8.
The event is meant to salute the enduring spirit of Arizonans weathering the COVID-19 and to also commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE-Day, the end of World War II).
The planes are expected to fly over Fountain Hills at 9:13 a.m.
The formation of three large aircraft will launch from Falcon Field in Mesa at about 8:30 a.m. to form up, then head west over central Mesa, then to Tempe, Phoenix and the West Valley. The warbirds will continue north of Phoenix to Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and Gold Canyon, then back to base.
The historic aircraft planned in the flight include a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-25 Mitchell Bomber and a C-47 Skytrain – all of which flew service in World War II and have strong wartime connections to Arizona.
The public is invited to view the flyover from the ground while practicing safe social distancing. Viewers are invited to post photos on social media (@ArizonaCommemorativeAirForceMuseum or @AZCAF).
The Commemorative Airbase Arizona has operated from Mesa’s Falcon Field for more than 40 years and has become a top unit in the CAF organization of more than 80 worldwide units.
The organization’s mission is to educate, inspire and honor.
For more information, go to azcaf.org.