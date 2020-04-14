The Arizona Department of Health Services released data on Sunday, April 12, identifying COVID-19 cases by Zip Code with the 85268 for Fountain Hills postal code showing 21 cases.
These are cases that have tested positive and would not include mild or asymptomatic cases unreported or not tested. The data does not specify whether the address is the actual residence of the patient or where it was reported. Most cases reported from the 85268 Zip Code are likely local residents. In instances where the postal code includes a medical facility such as a hospital, the numbers may be inflated.
As of Monday, April 13, there were 3,702 coronavirus cases statewide in Arizona. There have been 122 deaths reported. Those numbers are based on 43,347 cases tested. Maricopa County has 2,020 confirmed cases as of Monday.