Town Manager Grady Miller has issued a statement regarding the town’s response to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.
“The Town of Fountain Hills is taking the appropriate precautions and following best practices relating to the COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus,” Miller said.
“Worldwide, a number of events, conferences, and other public assemblies have been canceled or postponed due to concerns about the virus. The Town of Fountain Hills plans to continue keeping the Community Center open to the public for its programs and events organized by other organizations. In the event that there is an outbreak of the virus in Fountain Hills, then the town will take action, including the possibility of closing the Community Center. This action will be based on available information at the time to make the appropriate decision.
“The town requests that residents and visitors follow the direction from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), their physicians, and public health officials regarding taking precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus. For more information from the CDC, please click on the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/protect/index.html.
“For town employees, it is business as usual,” Miller continued. “Employees have been instructed to take precautions to protect themselves at work and home. Just like the flu, colds, and other illnesses, employees are encouraged to stay home if they are sick. While volunteers are encouraged to continue volunteering their services, the town understands if volunteers wish to stay home or discontinue volunteering.
“As part of the town’s plans to address COVID-19, the Fountain Hills Community Center and Town Hall staff have taken extra precautions in following best practices to sanitize the Community Center and Town Hall. This includes utilizing a sanitizing cleaning solution to wipe down surfaces, restrooms, door handles, tabletops, conference tables, and other surfaces. The town also has attempted to order additional hand sanitizing stations for the Community Center and the Town Hall, so visitors and employees can easily sanitize their hands entering and leaving the facilities. Unfortunately, the town has found that its suppliers of these products have these items on backorder and is uncertain when they will be available. The town is attempting to obtain these items from other suppliers.
“The Town of Fountain Hills will continue to monitor the situation closely and take the lead from Maricopa County Health Department as the situation evolves.”