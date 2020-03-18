Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community – especially the elderly population – against scammers who may try to take advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak for their own gain.
In an effort to try and prevent our community residents from becoming victims, the MCSO is notifying people to look out for these potential scams:
*Scammers calling seniors identifying themselves to be from medical organizations claiming to have a vaccine against COVID-19 and having a limited supply of the vaccine and require over-the-phone payment.
*Scammers calling seniors claiming their loved one is at the hospital infected with COVID-19 and his/her health insurance does not cover treatment and asking for over-the-phone payment in order for him/her to receive the treatment they need.
“Remember that there is no vaccine for this virus at the moment,” Sheriff Penzone said. “Our agency is taking this pandemic very seriously and is working diligently to continue protecting everyone in our community and do our best to keep us all healthy and safe.
“We must also take necessary steps to protect our most vulnerable population from these scams. I will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners on a weekly basis on all aspects of COVID-19.”
Although there have been no cases reported to MCSO, the sheriff wants to ensure our communities are informed of these potential scams.
Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a COVID-19 scam should call 602-876-TIPS (8477).