I want to thank Fountain Hills residents, businesses and visitors for quickly meeting Thursday’s Executive Order from Gov. Ducey regarding the closure of bars, gyms and movie theaters and prohibiting dining-in at restaurants, along with earlier recommendations of cancelling or postponing gatherings of 10 or more people, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We should comply for everyone’s benefit.
This affects each of us personally, professionally, economically and socially. But by taking these actions to limit contagious exposure through distancing, making only necessary trips and centering our activities to our immediate home environment, I hope that the effects of this virus will be limited in scope and severity in Fountain Hills, and throughout the state and nation.
Please continue to take every precaution in whatever you do. Know that our public safety personnel, both fire and police, and our dedicated public servants, whether with the Town, our schools, or other governmental and private providers, are doing their best. Know, too, that those businesses which remain open, based upon the guidelines provided by the state, deserve our thanks and support. Please be aware of your vulnerable neighbors as you make your purchases. We have many resources in our town to meet your needs. I hope you’ll patronize our businesses however possible. They are responding with ingenuity and generosity.
Each day mayor, Council, and other Town staff address a variety of issues about the coronavirus while doing our best to maintain regular town business. We sit in on national, state and county conference calls spanning different areas of expertise, and we are in constant communication with our peers throughout the region on the daily changing actions and recommendations.
It is our intention to keep you informed of local issues that may affect you. Town Hall will be closed to the general public beginning Monday, March 23, but we are still working and will accommodate needs by appointment, and of course online and by phone.
You can keep up-to-date at the Town website: fh.az.gov/687/COVID-19.