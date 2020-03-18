I found this simply stated phrase in a children’s book: “People in communities help each other. By working together, they can solve problems that are too big for one person.” And this one is by Sandra Day O’Connor: “We don’t accomplish anything in this world alone.”
As we face the challenge of the coronavirus, it is reassuring that we all belong to many communities that are joining to keep us as safe and well as possible.
The Governor and Superintendent of Public Instruction calmly explained the course of action for the near future. Our state, county, municipal and School District leaders are working together. SRP and other utilities are also watching out for their communities, recognizing this is a time to assist their customers.
In Fountain Hills, our public safety personnel are the epicenter of community and are engaged in our well-being every minute. And there are many other examples: the Boys & Girls Clubs, countless groups and volunteers are offering help in many ways. Our utility suppliers are responding with important strategies; our local businesses remain the backbone of support and supply. FHUSD is coordinating efforts with students and their parents. Our first responders, medical workers and hospitals will be taking care of patients – of us, friends or family – and we can start these actions now to help them treat people over time with the facilities and supplies they need.
Learning from the global communities who have experienced the initial wave of cases, the United States, Arizona and Fountain Hills have the opportunity to take proactive measures to stem that tide. #flattenthecurve.
Fountain Hills Town staff and Council are focused on your wellness and safety and have already begun looking at the budget with new financial variables factored in. Shared revenue amounts are largely based on previous years’ State income, alleviating the immediate effect locally. Some of Fountain Hills’ “buckets” of money are restricted in use, which allows us to move forward with some planned projects, in addition to the continuity of operations we rely on. We will be assessing other spending and ongoing supplemental expenditures for next year as we learn more about the Town’s sales tax revenues possibly being impacted in FY 20-21. But I also believe that if all government does not go forward with their programmed expenditures, it could actually do more harm to the economy.
In the meantime, the Town takes seriously the recommendations from state, county and national leaders and health professionals, making this a time for caution and a time for courage, faith and community. We are up to this challenge. Many of our neighbors have expressed relief about the curtailing of events in response to COVID-19. Although we have gotten some negative responses, we believe that putting a pause on activities seems like a prudent way to mitigate the spread in our community and make recovery come more quickly without overwhelming our resources. These are dynamic decisions.
I am the first to admit it is disappointing to cancel events, sports, festivals and to temporarily close some facilities. No doubt there will be educational, social and financial effects. But we will get through this.
Let’s also help our neighbors and resist over-buying, therefore protecting those who are most vulnerable. The CDC recommends, “Take time to talk about concerns with friends and family, and check in with loved ones. As the number of schools and companies turn to remote work and classes, there are steps you can take to prepare yourself for some quality time at home, including establishing a routine, making sure you have the right resources, and staying in touch with friends and co-workers.”
And finally, I want to re-emphasize that this is a very dynamic situation, as you have doubtless seen. Events, plans, strategies are changing daily! Be assured that the Town staff and mayor/Council are in constant communication to address, respond and coordinate the appropriate responses. As I have said right from the beginning, “We owe you our best.”
You can follow the latest Town actions at www.fh.az.gov.