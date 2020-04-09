The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department has made some operational changes in area regional parks in response to COVID-19.
Parks remain open, but hours have changed. They are open from 6 a.m.to 6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday. Day-use capacity limits are in place. Once a park has reached day-use capacity, entrance to the park will be restricted to a one-out, one-in practice.
Parks will accept payments via credit or debit cards, and annual passes at entry stations only. Cash payments are strongly discouraged but may be made by envelope. The exact change should be included; there is no cash in the entry stations. Checks will not be accepted.
Nature centers are closed, as are all park playgrounds. Group and youth campgrounds, as well as group picnic areas are closed. Restrooms in closed areas will be locked.
Popular trailheads at some parks may experience parking restrictions to limit capacity. If parking restrictions are in place, don’t park along the roadway or create parking places.
The online reservation system will be used to book developed and semi-developed campsites. No reservations will be taken after hours. There is no primitive camping.
Do not use trails if you have symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people. Ensure there is six to eight feet between each person.
For more information about the regional parks and activities pertinent to the COVID-19, visit maricopacountyparks.net.