This particularly wet monsoon season has led to ideal mosquito breeding conditions and with that comes the increased threat of West Nile Virus infection. West Nile is potentially deadly and, as of the end of September, Maricopa County health officials have reported 206 cases and 12 deaths during 2021.
With numerous washes that provide opportunities for standing water for mosquito breeding, Fountain Hills residents may be vulnerable to possible infection. Johnny Dilone, media and community relations manager for the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department has outlined the role of Vector Control in abating the mosquito issues to control West Nile and other mosquito borne diseases.
Maricopa County Environmental Services has installed half a dozen mosquito traps at various locations within Fountain Hills. Vector Control has identified these locations as potential breeding sites based on past history and information from complaints by residents, according to Dilone.
The traps are checked weekly and taken back to the Vector Control lab for evaluation. If standards for disease carriers are met, fogging is scheduled to kill the mosquitoes. Also, if the trap collects 300 or more mosquitoes of any species that don’t necessarily carry disease, fogging is scheduled.
Fogging is scheduled for one square mile surrounding the infected trap, Dilone said. Vector Control personnel spray from a truck between the hours of 12 midnight and 5 a.m.
“The product that is used is FDA approved for safety to people and the environment,” Dilone said.
Environmental Services Department does post its fogging schedule on its website, but there is a fairly rapid turnaround between testing and fogging, which does not allow for widespread notification through the media.
Residents who are interested in knowing when fogging might occur in their area can register their phone number to receive an automated phone call when such fogging is scheduled.
Bite prevention
People can protect themselves by taking a few precautions, according to Dilone.
Make it a routine to inspect property after rain to look for spots where water has collected and remove them. This can range from puddles, gutters, pet or animal watering containers (keep this water fresh) or old tires. Even something as small as a bottle cap can collect enough water to breed mosquitoes, Dilone said.
Drill holes in the bottom of storage containers and even make sure water is not collecting in the bed of the pick-up truck.
Also, keep window and door screens in good repair.
Avoid going outside in the hours around dawn or dusk. If going out, wear light colors with long sleeves and use insect repellent.
Dilone said people should be aware of what is going on around their neighborhood. Make note of green pools or water features and contact the property owner or Environmental Services to have the issue addressed.
Visit esd.maricopa.gov for Maricopa County Environmental Services Department, which provides information on Vector Control and how to prevent mosquito-borne disease. The Fight the Bite hotline is 602-506-0700.