Funding for a new animal care shelter in the East Valley has been approved.
As part of the FY 2022 budget, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has reserved $27 million to build a new, modern shelter in the City of Mesa at Baseline Road and Lewis Drive. The shelter will be located on land the county already owns.
“The Board of Supervisors heard East Valley residents loud and clear about the need for investment in a modernized animal care facility,” said District 2 Supervisor Steve Chucri. “I will closely monitor plans for this facility to ensure it serves the needs of our community while being responsible with taxpayer dollars.”
The new facility will replace the current shelter at Rio Salado and the Loop-101. Built in 1991, the Rio Salado facility is showing its age and is due for replacement.
Over the years, the facility has received and managed more than 7,000 dogs and cats annually and consistently had a higher adoption rate than the West Valley shelter at 27th Avenue and Durango in Phoenix.
The need for a new East Valley shelter has been known for some time, but construction design plans developed prior to COVID-19 had to be placed on hold due to the pandemic.
With funding for a new East Shelter reserved, the next step is to begin the procurement process and review qualified construction proposals. Additional details will be released to the public after bids are in and final decisions are made to best serve the needs of the county, its residents and homeless pets.
During the process, the West Valley Shelter remains the primary shelter and is open to the public. Volunteers with the Rio Salado facility will help with weekend adoptions and special events.