Fountain Hills Town Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakis is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for placing a tracking device on her personal vehicle.
Kalivianakis told The Times she had taken her vehicle to a mechanic for an unspecified issue and the mechanic discovered the tracking device attached to the vehicle.
“It’s no secret that with increasing division amongst the electorate, disinformation and a general lack of civility, elected officials face unique risks,” Kalivianakis said. “It's a very unsettling feeling to be violated in this way, but the perpetrator must be found and brought to justice. I am offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for placing the tracking device in my vehicle.
“Our very democracy depends on the safety and integrity of our elected officials.”