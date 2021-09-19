The Town Council will be considering a special use permit (SUP) for the proposed development project at Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards when it meets on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Dan Kauffman of Kauffman Homes is proposing to build a three-building complex that has mixed use residential and C-C (Community Commercial) zoning. The plan is before the council with a special use permit application to allow the residential in the commercial area.
A single building along Saguaro Blvd. would be two stories with office suites on the first level and four residential condos on the upper floor.
Two separate two-story structures to the rear would provide for eight units defined as live/work environments. Kauffman envisions uses such as cafes, salons, art studios and professional services on the first floor. The second floor would provide for living space for the business operators or possibly split business with a public office on the first floor and private workspace above, or a café with upper-level seating. A special use permit would not be needed for commercial use only at this location.
Town staff received a letter from the Saguaro Ridge Villas Association on Zephyr Drive, which is adjacent west of the parcel, objecting to the plan.
“As an association, we are opposed to the granting of a permit that allows higher usage of the property than originally contemplated by the Zoning Ordinance,” the letter states.
The letter cites specifics related to the intensity of the commercial use, traffic at the intersection of Saguaro and Kingstree, rental of the property, dumpster locations (it was noted by Kauffman that the dumpster sites for the plat are already in place), town-wide commercial vacancy, building height and adequacy of parking.
In August the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-3 to recommend the council deny the SUP.
The council will also consider approval of a professional services agreement with Kimley Horn & Associates for engineering related to a possible traffic signal at Palisades Blvd. and Palomino Blvd./Eagle Ridge Drive.
Kimley Horn began a warrant evaluation of the intersection earlier this year and the results of that evaluation indicate the intersection does meet three warrants for a traffic signal (8-hour volume, 4-hour volume, and peak hour volume).
Staff is recommending the town retain Kimley Horn for the next phase of project, engineering/design. The design contract is in the amount of $105,570 which is covered in the Capital Improvement budget.
The council also has two ordinance amendments relating to violations and penalties of the Zoning Ordinance and changes related to several code ordinances.
The council will hear presentations related to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, the MCSO monthly update and a report from Valley Metro on a new express connection via Gilbert Road #515.
Mayor Ginny Dickey has proclamations prepared for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month and Constitution Week.
Retiring Board of Adjustment member John Kovac III will be recognized.
The council meets Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public with COVID restrictions in place with a face covering requirement and limited seating to allow for spacing.