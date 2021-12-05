When the Town Council meets on Tuesday, Dec. 7, it will combine its regular session with a study session to discuss the Strategic Plan update proposal.
Items on the council’s regular agenda include a special use permit (SUP) request to allow a residential condominium complex on a parcel zoned for commercial use.
The 1.6-acre parcel is on Saguaro Boulevard just north of Shea Boulevard between the MCO Realty office and the Monterra Ranch condominiums.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval for the SUP to allow the project to go forward.
Staff is presenting to the council a request for an amendment to a professional services agreement with JE Fuller Hydrology & Geomorphology to expand the scope of work for the Golden Eagle Park Drainage Improvement Study. The request would add $129,484 to the agreement.
The council will consider approval of the Fountain Lighting Policy, provisions for outdoor seating in the public right of way in the town center overlay district, an ordinance defining penalties for violation of Town Code related to vacation rental operations and amending the Zoning Ordinance related to extensions to non-conforming structures on corner lots zoned for single family residential.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Captain Larry Kratzer will present his monthly report to the council regarding law enforcement activities.
The council will recognize Stellar Students for the month of November from the school district.
Staff will be recognized for an award from the Arizona Parks and Recreation Association for youth programing.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public with face covering requirements in place and limited seating to provide for spacing.