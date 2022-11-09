The Town Council has voted unanimously to discontinue its contract for fire suppression and emergency medical services with Rural/Metro Corporation.

The council instructions call for staff to bring back a transition plan for the change to the in-house department and implement it as of Jan. 1, 2024. The contract allows the Town 18 months’ notice to the company, which will remain in place, with the extra time used as a buffer for unforeseen issues in making the transition, according to Town Manager Grady Miller.