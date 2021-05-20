The Town Council voted 4-3 at its May 18 regular session to approve proposed amendments to the sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance. In spite of some apparent confusion on the part of the public, the council vote does not ban the use of temporary signs within the Town of Fountain Hills.
Based on what he considered a consensus of the council from an earlier meeting, Development Services Director John Wesley wrote the ordinance to prohibit the temporary signs within the town right-of-way (ROW). The right-of-way is a restricted public easement usually extending beyond the street curbs.
Since the right-of-way boundary is difficult to discern from street to street, Wesley proposed a setback of 15 feet from the curb in which the signs would be prohibited.
“Temporary signs are still permitted,” Wesley wrote in an email to The Times. “The council ended up not allowing temporary signs in the ROW. Generally, the ROW line is around 10 to 13 feet behind the curb but is sometimes more or less.”
The provisions of the ordinance apply to A-frame business signs, post and board signs, garage sale signs and real estate (open house) signs.
Such signs can be placed at 15 feet from the curb or on private property (with the owner’s permission).
Mayor Ginny Dickey and council members Peggy McMahon, Alan Magazine and Mike Scharnow supported the sign changes as proposed. Vice Mayor David Spelich and council members Gerry Friedel and Sharron Grzybowski and Gerry Friedel voted no.