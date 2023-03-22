town hall

During a lengthy special work session on the proposed capital improvement budget on March 14, the Town Council trimmed about $540,000 out of the proposal presented by staff.

A sidewalk infill project on Fountain Hills Boulevard in front of the Church of the Ascension at a cost of $290,00 was the largest project scratched. This is an expensive project for a sidewalk section due to the need for retaining walls to support an embankment as well as a driveway. The council was split on this plan, but the majority consensus was to eliminate it from the budget.