During a lengthy special work session on the proposed capital improvement budget on March 14, the Town Council trimmed about $540,000 out of the proposal presented by staff.
A sidewalk infill project on Fountain Hills Boulevard in front of the Church of the Ascension at a cost of $290,00 was the largest project scratched. This is an expensive project for a sidewalk section due to the need for retaining walls to support an embankment as well as a driveway. The council was split on this plan, but the majority consensus was to eliminate it from the budget.
There was $125,000 in the budget for a project to install street lighting at some intersections with no traffic signals. This was cut to allow staff to research solar options rather than more expensive hard wiring. Solar is considered less reliable in such applications, according to Town Engineer David Janover, but staff will continue to look into newer technology.
A proposed landscape project on Ashbrook Wash along Calico Drive was estimated at $75,000. This was an idea presented by residents of the area but appeared to have almost no support on the council.
Another $50,000 was removed that was allotted as the Town’s share of a potential grant for guardrail replacement. Staff was looking into the grant, as the majority of the Town’s 10,000 linear feet of guardrail is aging and no longer meets new federal standards. Janover said that if grant funding comes through, the Town will transfer funds from contingency use to cover the Town’s match.
The revised total for proposed capital improvement projects (CIP) for Public Works is $4,327,652. This includes $635,000 for a downtown streetscape project, which will see further review before commitment (see separate story).
Discussion
One of the more controversial items in the Capital Budget plan remains in place, although much reduced from what was presented to the council at its planning retreat in February. That is the plan for a park on Town property at Sunridge and Desert Canyon Drives. The plan was to allot $1 million in development fee funds for this project. However, the item was presented at the March 14 meeting at just $100,000, with a plan that may cost even less.
The SunRidge Canyon homeowners’ association has vehemently opposed this project and has asked the Town to sell them the property. Town Manager Grady Miller said staff is still researching whether the Town is allowed to sell the donated property. He said deed restrictions on the transfer from MCO Properties may prohibit the sale by the Town.
Deputy Town Manager/Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said the plan now is to simply build a walking or hiking trail on the property with no parking, ramadas or restrooms, as had been previously planned.
Janover said they may need a bridge span to access the property across a wash, and that is what the bulk of the $100,000 would be used for. Goodwin said she has met with the lead for the Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills Trailblazers about the project, and they are excited about the prospect of building a trail on this property. However, they are still studying the site to consider the best access. The Trailblazers are volunteers and have built and/or maintained more than 10 miles of trails in Fountain Hills including the Preserve, Lake Overlook Trail and the Fountain Hills Desert Botanical Garden, all at no cost.
With the $900,000 reduction in the park proposal that reduces the Community Services projects total to $2 million.
There was also discussion by council members regarding $300,000 in sidewalk infill projects planned by the Town. Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakis said she believes the funding should be redirected toward the Streets Fund.
“When I was running (for council) no one told me we need more sidewalks,” Kalivianakis said. “They want the streets fixed. I don’t want to have nice sidewalks next to dilapidated streets.”
Councilman Allen Skillicorn agreed with Kalivianakis, saying he does not see the walkability or practicality of closing gaps to create a complete sidewalk along Saguaro Boulevard from Shea to Fountain Hills boulevards (about four miles).
Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski said the sidewalks are important to pedestrian safety.
“Having safe (options for) pedestrians is as important as small portions of streets that $300,000 will build,” Grzybowski said.
Janover said that projects would be coordinated so they are not building sidewalks where the streets need to be rebuilt.
Kalivianakis said she wanted to be clear she does favor walkability and sidewalks for pedestrians, however, she believes that the council should be wise stewards and prioritize streets.
Projects
Community Services projects include:
Sunridge Preserve – walking path; $100,000.
Sidewalk replacement in parks, year two of a four-year plan; $100,000.
Centennial Circle improvements/Pavilion; $250,000.
Golden Eagle Park field lighting; $700,000 (half of cost).
Desert Vista Park improvements; $200,000.
Fountain Park hillside improvements (El Lago and Panorama) $100,000.
Fountain Park Splash Pad picnic area; $550,000.
Public Works projects include:
Shea Boulevard widening, Town’s share of funding after grant; $169,500.
Golden Eagle Park flood impoundment area improvements; $500,000.
Grande & Rosita drainage channel Town share of funding after grant; $15,625.
Deuce Court drainage improvements Town share of funding after grant; $5,000.
Miscellaneous drainage improvements; $50,000.
Wayfinding signs, fabrication and installation; $250,000.
Sidewalk gap infill, Palisades and Saguaro boulevards; $200,117.
Sidewalk infill projects to be brought to council for final approvals; $300,000.
Community Center moisture intrusion measures; $200,000.
Design completion for traffic signal at Palisades and Palomino boulevards; $34,910.
Town-wide storm water infrastructure rehabilitation; $150,000.
Bridge repair per ADOT evaluation; $75,000.
Low flow roadway drainage crossing improvement program first year; $200,000.
Shea Boulevard multi-modal path and sidewalk; $638,000.
Panorama Wash spring pump electrical upgrade; $100,000.
Video surveillance cameras; $75,000.
Improvements at Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards; $290,000.
Drainage improvements at Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards; $165,000.
Intersection improvements at Palisades Boulevard and La Montana Drive; $150,000.
Downtown streetscapes improvement to include lighting on Parkview Avenue and Verde River Drive; $635,000.
Town Hall fire alarm panel and device upgrade; $90,000.
Community Center interior lighting; $200,000.
MCSO locker room improvements; $125,000.
Replacement of chiller compressors (HVAC); $110,000.
Town Hall campus exterior lighting/lighting upgrades; $157,500 (year one of two).
Town Hall entrance column repairs; $150,000.
Public restroom facilities on Avenue of the Fountains; $185,000.
The Capital Improvement Budget proposal is a flexible plan with dollars placed in the budget so funds are available should the opportunity for the projects arise. If money is not in the budget funds cannot be spent. Projects are often deferred, or priorities change over the year. Capital funds are not spent without further council review and approval of design and/or construction contracts.
The council may also consider changes when it reviews the overall budget scheduled for a special session on April 14. Discussion is also open when council considers a tentative budget plan in May and final adoption in June.