The tentative agenda for the Town Council’s regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 17, includes several financial issues to address.
A public hearing will be held and the council will consider adoption of the updated User Fee Schedule for the town.
Also, Public Works Director Justin Weldy will update the council on capital improvement projects for the 2020/21 Fiscal Year with a discussion related to projects that had been put on hold due to coronavirus economic concerns.
Weldy will also explain the request to amend the town contract with Visus Engineering related to modifications to the original contract for the Avenue of the Fountains/La Montana Drive intersection improvements.
Council is scheduled to consider a professional services agreement with Kimley Horn for intersection design at Palisades and Fountain Hills boulevards, as well as a traffic signal design for Palisades Blvd. and Eagle Ridge Drive.
The council will also consider whether to go forward with a budgeted cost of living pay increase for town employees.
Additionally, Council will consider job orders for plumbing services and electrical services for all town departments. There is also consideration of a bid for building permit software on the agenda.
The council will canvass the results of the Nov. 3 General Election, specifically approval of the Town of Fountain Hills General Plan 2020.
Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Department Chief Dave Ott will present a department update.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public subject to face covering and distancing requirements related to COVID-19.
This story is based on a preliminary agenda and is subject to change up to 24 hours prior to the scheduled meeting time.