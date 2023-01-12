town seal

Three new members of the Town Council have asked that the governing body return to the issue of sober living homes or community residences. They are asking for changes consistent with the recommendations of the Planning and Zoning Commission made last year.

Following the P&Z recommendation the council held separate hearings and approved an ordinance with changes made on the advice of legal counsel and other review. There had been charges that the council had “watered down” a strict version the P&Z recommended and the candidates for council had used that as a campaign issue going into the election last August with a promise to initiate a stricter version after taking office.