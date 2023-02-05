town hall

The Town Council is scheduled to begin discussions related to writing new sign regulations for the Town Zoning Ordinance when it meets on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

At the Jan. 3 regular session the council voted 4-3 to repeal existing sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance. Since that session the council members who supported the repeal have asked staff to draft a new ordinance to address areas of concern in the previous regulations.