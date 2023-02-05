The Town Council is scheduled to begin discussions related to writing new sign regulations for the Town Zoning Ordinance when it meets on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
At the Jan. 3 regular session the council voted 4-3 to repeal existing sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance. Since that session the council members who supported the repeal have asked staff to draft a new ordinance to address areas of concern in the previous regulations.
Staff is proposing to begin the discussion with items related to temporary signs. A second discussion scheduled for Feb. 21, will address permanent sign regulations.
Staff is asking council members to discuss the types of temporary signs they wish to allow, as well as what should be prohibited.
This meeting is for discussion only with no formal hearing or action by the council scheduled.
The council will also return to discussion and consideration of a proposed policy related to invocations for Town Council meetings.
This item was continued from the council’s Jan. 17 session. The council voted with support of its newest members on Jan. 3 that the invocation be reinstated rather than using a moment of silence following the Pledge of Allegiance.
The council was urged to establish a policy position for the invocation, and it was brought up Jan. 17 with no conclusion.
The council will also consider authorization and funding transfers for the purchase of two climate controlled storage pods to be installed in the Community Center loading area. They are to be used for a medical equipment loan program as well as storage for town materials that are used on an ongoing basis for holiday and other activities such as Make a Difference Day.
Council considered the request at the Jan. 17 meeting and asked staff to see if they could find something cheaper. The current request is for both buildings not to exceed $30,000. Staff has a bid from a supplier for a 20’ X 8’ temperature controlled container with a 6-foot rollup door, painted and installed for $10,000 each.
The council will review the weekly legislative update from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns during the meeting.
The Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.