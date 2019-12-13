The Town Council will take its final vote on a resolution to call for an election to refer the Daybreak development proposal when it meets on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The special election date would be on Tuesday, May 19, 2010.
The council will also discuss another item to be referred to voters; however it would not be part of the same ballot May 19.
Town Manager Grady Miller reported that several council members have requested the term of the mayor be changed from two to four years. Staff has evaluated the question and determined it should go to voters as the original question to elect the mayor outright, rather than select from council, was a voter decision.
The council will consider the purchase of a 2018 industrial loader as well as a 2019 power broom to be used by the street department.
Staff is recommending the purchases to allow for more efficient and speedier response to storm clean-up on town streets. The cost is $169,667 which would come from the vehicle replacement and HURF funds.
The council will consider replacement of the flooring at the Fountain Hills Library. The contract is for $127,790 and will come from the facilities capital replacement fund.
The council will also consider a special use permit to allow the sales of new and used automobiles in the C-2 zoning district at a location at Saguaro Boulevard and Desert Vista.
The applicant has leased a site used previously as a gas station to operate the business.
The P&Z Commission recommended approval of this application.
The council will hold a public hearing related to updated development fees which will be considered for final approval at a later date.
Single family residential fees are proposed at $3,974 (current $1,601) and the multi-family residential proposal is $2,537 per unit (current $1,601).
Non-residential development fees are based on square footage and are proposed at $1.29 for industrial; $3.82 for commercial; $2.86 for institutional; and $2.45 for office. Current fees in all categories are 24-cents per square foot.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.