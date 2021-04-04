The Town Council will consider the final design for the proposed crosswalk on Saguaro Blvd. at Tower Drive (Desert Vista Park) when it meets on Tuesday, April 6.
There is a three-mile stretch of Saguaro between Shea and El Lago boulevards with no designated crossing. Desert Vista Park is roughly mid-way in this stretch and lies withing a commercially zoned area. There is residential housing across Saguaro from the park, but no safe crossing.
The project will include sidewalk between Quinto and Bond drives with the crosswalk within that stretch. This project will provide a protected crossing site.
The council will also consider a Zoning Ordinance amendment that will allow applications for Special Use Permit golf ball fences to be approved administratively, rather than the requirement for council approval as an SUP.
The proposal does not change the requirements and standards for the fencing but allows for a more efficient approval process.
This change is being proposed at the request of council.
The council may continue its review of updates on the Arizona State Legislature action provided by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. Council may consider asking staff to support or oppose bills moving through the legislature.
The consent agenda for the session includes a request to apply for a tourism grant through Prop 202 funding provided by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. The grant request is $10,000.
The consent also includes a $22,318 Intergovernmental Agreement with Maricopa County for Animal Care and Control services through June 2022.
Mayor Ginny Dickey has a proclamation declaring Tuesday, April 6 Golden Rule Day.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.