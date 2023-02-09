The Town Council will hold a special meeting today, Thursday, Feb. 9, to reconsider its earlier vote to rescind the major provisions of the Town’s sign regulations. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall, and is open to the public.
A brief report regarding the meeting has been prepared by Town Attorney Aaron Arnson.
“On Feb. 7, 2023, the council met in an executive session to receive legal advice and provide direction to Town staff pursuant to, (sections of state statute),” Arnson said.
“Upon receiving such direction from the council, Town staff is noticing this meeting for the council to consider reinstating Zoning Ordinance Sections 6.07 and 6.08 and Resolution 2012-31.
“Town staff is bringing back the entirety of what was rescinded (Sections 6.07 and 6.08 and Resolution 2012-31) to allow the Council to consider whether to reinstate some or all of the provisions.”
The council voted 4-3 on Jan. 3, to rescind those portions of the sign regulations.