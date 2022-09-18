The Town Council has another work study session on its agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 20, this time to discuss water infiltration issues and damage at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Staff reports the excessive water issues were discovered during renovations done at the Center in 2021. A consulting firm was hired to evaluate the specifics of the problems and they will present a preliminary report in a work session following the council’s regular meeting.
The company hired was Allana Buick & Bers and they began their work in the spring with extensive testing of the building conducted in late May this year.
The preliminary findings of the evaluation indicate a substantial failure of window and door assemblies around the entire building. The study attributes this to improper installation of the window and door assemblies.
The report states “that nothing short of complete removal and replacement of the window and door assemblies will resolve the ongoing leakage. Any type of sealant or coating repair would be short-term at best and would require extensive maintenance and not guarantee these repairs would be successful.
The report also cites possible plumbing leaks under the building slab and lack of flashing were electrical and ventilation conduits go through the roof.
The recommendation from the consultant includes hiring “a licensed architect experienced in exterior building renovations to develop a repair scope that includes the following: replacement of window and door assemblies, installation of waterproofing and sheet metal flashings, targeted repair of exterior wall cladding assembly and proper integration flashings, repairs to interior finishes and replacement of a portion of exterior hardscape and installation of additional drainage to manage rainwater more effectively.”
The agenda for the regular council session includes only consideration of a special use permit for residential development within a commercial zoning district at El Pueblo Boulevard and Ivory Drive at the north end of town.
Council delayed this item from an earlier session in order to get additional information from the developer. He is proposing four residential units on the second floor of a building that will house commercial offices and a garage on the ground floor.
The council will also hear reports from MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer on monthly activity from the Sheriff’s Office in Fountain Hills. There will be a presentation on drought concerns from EPCOR Water representative Doug Dunham.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will host the recognition of Stellar Students of the Month for September and will have a proclamation declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in Fountain Hills.
The Town Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.