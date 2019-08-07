When the Town Council meets on Tuesday next week it will consider a pair of revenue proposals first discussed at the annual council retreat in February.
Council will look at a Public Safety Fee of $185 per year to be imposed via parcel designation. This fee would be apportioned by $150 going to the General Fund and $35 going to the Environmental Fund. The implementation of this fee would increase revenue to the town by an estimated $2,886,000.
The town budget for the current 2019/2020 fiscal year includes approximately $4 million each for the law enforcement contract with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and contract with Rural/Metro Corp. for fire and emergency medical services. The $8 million total is more than half the town’s General Fund budget for the year.
The other proposal is to increase the local sales tax by 0.3 percent from the current 2.6 percent to a total of 2.9 percent. Staff estimates that the three-tenths of one percent increase will generate approximately $1,050,000 annually in new revenue.
That move would increase the overall sales tax rate within Fountain Hills to 9.2 percent including state and county sales taxes.
Keystone plan
The council will also consider a Planning and Zoning Commission recommendation to approve a zoning amendment and PAD proposal for Keystone Homes.
Keystone, based in Scottsdale, is proposing construction of 147 apartment units on 16 acres of property that is bounded by Westby Drive to the west, Avenue of the Fountains on the south, Palisades Boulevard to the north and La Montana Drive on the east. The parcel surrounds the Bashas’ and Ace Hardware shopping center.
The proposed plan would construct 46 one-bedroom (20 duplex units), 81 two-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom units with a loft and nine three-bedroom, two story units.
The P&Z Commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval.
Dispensary
Another key item on the council agenda is consideration of a request from the local medical marijuana dispensary to expand its hours and allow for delivery of product.
Mark Steinmetz of Sixth Street Enterprises, which operates a Nature’s AZ Medicines in Fountain Hills, is asking for a Zoning Ordinance amendment to allow the dispensary to operate between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily, as well as allow for the delivery of products.
Currently the ordinance allows for operation between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. It also specifically prohibits delivery of product.
Current state law allows dispensaries to operate between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Steinmetz said unmarked vehicles, in most cases personal vehicles, will be used for delivery. He said there will be no advertising or signs identifying the dispensary. Drivers are also required to have a cell phone or communication device.
Deliveries are also limited by law to the hours of operation.
Steinmetz said he estimates that delivery volume could account for five to 10 percent of business.
The P&Z Commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval.
The council will also review a report on the lobbyist selected to represent the town regarding the proposed FAA amendments to the Sky Harbor Airport flight paths.
There is additional information and consideration planned regarding the Fountain Hills Boulevard shoulder widening project.
The Town Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public and open hearings are scheduled for all of these items.