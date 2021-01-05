At the Town Council meeting today, Tuesday, Jan. 5, the Mayor and Town Council will discuss the possibility of not authorizing public events of more than 25 people. There are no plans for shutting down the town such as businesses, restaurants and retailers. In the past, these actions have come from Arizona Governor Ducey and not the Mayor and Council.
Residents are encouraged to read the Council agenda and staff report that indicates the direction the Mayor is seeking from the Town Council on public events. To register concerns about events possibly being postponed, residents are encouraged to use the online public comment card to submit their input by going to the following link: fh.az.gov/693/Public-Comment-Form.
Due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in Maricopa County and Fountain Hills and infection rates reaching unprecedented levels, and to provide proper social distancing, the Council meeting will for the first time be using the online meeting application Zoom to allow residents to participate in the meeting. The instructions for joining the meeting on Zoom are on page one of the Council agenda. The meeting is also streaming live on the Town of Fountain Hills government channel on Cox Cable channel 11. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
Link to Council Agenda: fh.az.gov/672/AgendaQuick-Meeting-Agendas.