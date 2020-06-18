The Town Council will convene in a special session on Friday, June 19, at 3 p.m. to consider whether to mandate the use of face coverings by all persons in public.
The decision follows an updated Executive Order by Governor Doug Ducey which authorizes cities and towns to require the wearing of face coverings in public in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The staff report to the council states that several cities and towns in Arizona are enacting similar emergency orders in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. The staff report also states the council does have the authority to issue such an emergency order.
As of June 18, the Zip Code tracking posted to the Arizona Department of Health Services websites indicates there are 52 cases of COVID-19 confirmed from the 85268 Fountain Hills Zip Code.