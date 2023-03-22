The Town Council has included a project for enhancement of downtown streetscape in its capital improvement budget for the coming fiscal year.
The amount of $635,000 has been allotted for design and construction of pedestrian path light poles and fixtures along Verde River Drive and Parkview Avenue. Each of the poles would have electrical receptacles for use by Community Services.
The poles will also be fitted to accommodate the hanging of banners, promoting the Town, special events and holidays similar to those on Avenue of the Fountains.
This project is supported by the Economic Development Department and will facilitate the expansion of downtown development, according to a staff report.
The report claims the proposed improvements will make the adjacent lots more attractive for development, resulting in increased economic activity. Staff is requesting $635,000 for design and construction of the pedestrian lighting improvements.
Councilwoman Hannah Toth supports the project, stating that the businesses that front on Parkview and Verde River are deserving of similar amenities available on Avenue of the Fountains.
Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski agreed.
“These roads have been overlooked for too long,” Grzybowski said. “They are part of the downtown and we should treat them like they are downtown.”
Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakis said she is opposed based on the cost. She said the Town should also look into solar as a cheaper option for lighting.
Councilman Gerry Friedel asked staff about funding options such as development fees or grants.
Town Manager Grady Miller said development fees are fairly restricted and would not be an option for this project.
Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs said Main Street grants are the only option for such projects, which she said is designed for distressed communities.
“Fountain Hills would not qualify under those standards,” Jacobs said.
Mayor Ginny Dickey brought up the Downtown Development Fund and asked the current balance available. The response was about $500,000, which staff agreed that at least a portion could be used toward this project.
Dickey said she understands the desire, but also has concerns about the cost. She noted that Parkview is very different from Avenue of the Fountains and is less “walkable.”
Jacobs said the streetscape on Avenue of the Fountains is an “amazing” attraction for business and visitors. She said based on her business retention visits, business owners love the setting.
“We need to invest,” Jacobs said. “With our dark skies it is like businesses close up at 5 p.m. Let’s light up and attract people.”
Kalivianakis was not convinced the area needs an improvement.
“No (businesses) are open after 5 p.m. expect for The Taphouse and Phil’s,” she said. “I don’t think they need this.”
Friedel asked if there were alternative plans they could consider.
Toth said the council should consider use of up to $250,000 of the Downtown Development funds.
“This is a part of our downtown that has been neglected,” she said.
Jacobs told the council she would work to come up with a modified version of the plan.
The funds would remain in the budget, but no money would be spent without further council approval.