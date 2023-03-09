town seal

Town budget planning is underway for the 2023/2024 fiscal year and that includes consideration of proposed capital improvement projects. The council will hold a work session on the CIP budget on Tuesday, March 14. Council members got a preview of the staff capital project proposals when it held its retreat workshop on Feb. 28.

There are two key divisions where capital projects are considered. Those are Community Services and Public Works. Community Services, which includes parks and the Community Center, has eight projects proposed with a total estimated budget of $2.9 million.