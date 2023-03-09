Town budget planning is underway for the 2023/2024 fiscal year and that includes consideration of proposed capital improvement projects. The council will hold a work session on the CIP budget on Tuesday, March 14. Council members got a preview of the staff capital project proposals when it held its retreat workshop on Feb. 28.
There are two key divisions where capital projects are considered. Those are Community Services and Public Works. Community Services, which includes parks and the Community Center, has eight projects proposed with a total estimated budget of $2.9 million.
Public Works includes storm drainage infrastructure, sidewalk infill, major facilities improvements, major street and traffic improvements. The Public Works summary for FY 24 includes more than 30 projects with an estimated cost of $5.7 million. Taken together the capital proposals for next fiscal year total $8.6 million.
Major projects outlined for Community Services include $1 million for Sunridge Natural Park, $700,000 for replacement of field lights at Golden Eagle Park, and a new proposal for a picnic area adjacent to the Splash Pad at Fountain Park at $550,000.
Sunridge Park, planned for Town-owned land at Sunridge and Desert Canyon drives, is a controversial project that has been opposed by the Sunridge HOA and many residents. However, Deputy Town Manager/Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said discussions at an open house for the residents were fruitful in posing alternatives, including a plan that eliminates parking and offers only a trail for hiking.
Sunridge Park could be funded with development fees set aside for parks use.
The Golden Eagle Park field lighting project is $1.4 million being split between the current fiscal year and next with the FY24 allotment of $700,000.
The lights are decades old and began severe deterioration after flooding inundated electrical lines a few years ago. There is a shock danger. Musco Lighting is providing the lights, which will be LED designed for Fountain Hills’ dark skies with minimum light overflow.
The Splash Pad picnic site would be installed between the pad and Plaza Fountainside. This site has soil issues making vegetation difficult to grow that precluded several previous ideas for using the area. The proposal has 20 picnic tables. There is no shade cover considered with the basic plan.
Other Community Services projects include an ongoing multi-year improvement plan for sidewalks in parks ($100,000), Centennial Pavilion and Pavilion improvements ($250,000). This includes a donor program to fund the pavilion shade canopy and site improvements. There are plans for improvements at Desert Vista Park ($200,000), and a hillside protection project at Fountain Park at El Lago and Panorama ($100,000).
Public Works
There are about seven proposed Public Works projects related to storm water and drainage, including the initial phase of a bridge repair program ($75,000).
The plan is to continue the Golden Eagle flood water impoundment area improvements ($500,000). This work is to improve the wash channels that flow into Golden Eagle Park behind Golden Eagle Dam.
Two neighborhood drainage projects will help control street flooding in residential areas. One is a channel between Grande Boulevard and Rosita Drive ($15,626 Town share of grant) and Duce Court ($5,000 Town share of grant).
The Town has ongoing programs for miscellaneous drainage improvements ($50,000), and storm water infrastructure rehabilitation ($150,000).
The Town will upgrade electrical for the spring pump installed for the Panorama Drive wash drainage completed this year ($100,000).
These drainage related projects total $895,625.
There are three significant sidewalk infill projects included in the capital budget. One of those is a multi-year plan along Saguaro and Palisades boulevards ($200,117 Town share of grant funding). Additional infill and design for sidewalks ($300,000) and a sidewalk gap along Fountain Hills Boulevard past the Church of the Ascension ($290,000). Due to slopes at this site significant retaining wall work is needed.
The proposed sidewalk projects total $790,117.
There are several street and traffic related projects in the plan totaling about $1.53 million. There are ongoing projects and some with grant funding.
The Town’s share of a grant for Shea Boulevard widening is $169,500 in FY24.
The plan includes design for a traffic signal at Palisades and Palomino Boulevard/Eagle Ridge Drive ($34,910).
The Town has a grant for townwide guardrail replacement ($50,000 for FY24).
The Town is working on improvements at several major intersections with design work included in FY24 for multi-year projects. Saguaro and La Montana ($150,000), Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards ($90,000), Saguaro and Kingstree boulevards ($165,000) and Palisades Boulevard and La Montana Drive ($150,000).
Other street-related plans include low flow roadway crossing drainage improvements ($200,000), downtown streetscape improvements to include lighting ($635,000), and a multi-modal path on Shea Boulevard with Scottsdale ($100,000 Town share of grant).
The capital budget plan also includes facilities work. The Town is planning a multi-year project for Phase II of Community Center improvements and renovation ($850,000 FY24), video surveillance cameras for ongoing security program, Town Hall fire alarm panel upgrade ($90,000), Community Center interior lighting upgrade ($200,000), Council Chambers patio shade structure ($175,000), Town Hall entry column repairs ($150,000), Town Hall elevator cab renewal ($25,000), Town Hall building exterior resealing ($25,000), MCSO locker room renovation ($125,000), replacement of chiller #3 compressors at physical plant ($110,000), and Town Hall campus exterior lighting and electrical upgrade ($157,500).
The Capital Improvement Budget Plan is a flexible plan with dollars placed in the budget so funds are available should the opportunity for the projects arise. If money is not in the budget funds cannot be spent. Very often projects are deferred, or priorities change over the year. Capital funds are not spent without further council review of design and/or construction contracts.