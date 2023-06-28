town hall

The Town Council held a discussion at its June 20 meeting in an effort to provide staff with guidance for potential ordinance to address some of the issues that go with homelessness.

Council members were told there are significant pitfalls in trying to draft policies to address such issues. Whatever is proposed as an ordinance, it must have across the board application. Town Attorney Aaron Arnson told the council it must keep in mind that crime must be addressed as conduct and cannot, under any circumstance, be related to status of an individual.