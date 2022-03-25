Councilman Alan Magazine has presented the Town Council with a general proposal to establish brand marketing for the Town of Fountain Hills. He presented his idea during the council’s annual planning retreat in late February.
“I think we are missing a real opportunity to present our town as a health and wellness destination,” Magazine said. “We can sell this concept to our advantage. A brand is a fundamental sense of identity and I think this can be a boon for the town.”
Magazine has been proposing such an idea for some time that the Town actively promote Fountain Hills in such a manner. He has background in marketing and is familiar with the branding process. He previously served as chairman of the Town’s Strategic Plan Advisory Commission.
A previous economic development director agreed with this approach and believes Fountain Hills is well positioned to take on this type of identity.
Mayor Ginny Dickey said she could agree with such a proposal but said she believes she is viewing it differently.
“Does it need to have a brand package?” Dickey asked. “It is what we do, we have a brand.”
Councilman Mike Scharnow said he did not disagree with the proposal but would like to see more details on the concept.
“I would love to see us talk more about getting active,” Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski added.
Town Manager Grady Miller said staff could develop a scope of work and bring a proposal back for further council discussion.