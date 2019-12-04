The town will hold a referendum election for the Daybreak apartment project in May 2020, following a report from Maricopa County that there are enough valid signatures on petitions calling for action by the council to be referred to voters.
“After applying the like percentage to the total number of signatures for each, there is more than 100 percent of the required signatures for both referenda to place these questions on an upcoming ballot,” Town Clerk Liz Burke wrote in her staff report to the council.
The alternative to a May election would be the primary election held in August 2020. That primary will include Town Council members, as well as candidates for state office. Also, independent voters are not permitted to vote in party elections, unless they request a ballot.
Dr. Peter Brock, chairman of the referendum committee told the council the committee supports the May election over August.
The council voted 6-0 in favor of the May election date. A resolution asking the county to hold the election will be on the council agenda on Dec. 17.
Maricopa County will need to be notified by Dec. 21, and receive ballot language by Jan. 5, according to Burke.