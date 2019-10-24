Against the backdrop of a referendum petition drive the Town Council continues to press on with the work of reviewing the proposed Daybreak apartment community for Fountain Hills.
Smart Development for Fountain Hills is a committee formed to circulate petitions for the possible referendum vote. The committee is challenging council actions earlier this month related to the 400-unit apartment complex proposed for 60-acres near Palisades and Shea boulevards (see separate story).
The council has approved a General Plan amendment and PAD zoning for the project, but a development agreement for the project is pending. The council met on Wednesday, Oct. 23, for a closed executive session with the town attorney to discuss the agreement.
Discussions with legal counsel in executive sessions are considered confidential and are not to be discussed outside the meeting room, so it is not known at this time what changes may have been proposed for the agreement. A revised version will be available prior to consideration.
After meeting for about an hour the council entered an open special session and Mayor Ginny Dickey announced they would not be taking action on the agreement at that time.
Dickey requested a motion to postpone vote until the council’s next regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 5, with direction to staff to proceed as discussed in executive session.