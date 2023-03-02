The Town Council has made a change to its policy regarding how members may have items placed on the agenda for council meetings.
The Town Council has made a change to its policy regarding how members may have items placed on the agenda for council meetings.
The item was approved on a 4-3 vote at the Feb. 21 regular session.
Councilwoman Hannah Toth proposed a change that would address what she described as a “loophole” in the policy.
The existing language of the policy stated: “The mayor or three councilmembers may direct the town manager through a written request to place an item on an agenda for action.”
The change that was approved altered the language to “…the next available agenda…”
“This is a loophole that is obvious to me needs to be closed,” Toth said. “I felt obstructed in (trying) to get items on the agenda that I feel are needed.”
She had previously complained about not being able to get an item related to rescinding the roundabout funding for council consideration (see separate story).
Vice Mayor Peggy McMahon did not see the language as a loophole.
“This considers there are many issues to prepare an agenda item,” McMahon said. “It is disrespectful of the process, interferes with staff time and other resources.
“We can’t continue to waste others’ time without respect for the process.
“This is without substance or merit. The current rule is appropriate and does not need changing.”
Councilman Allen Skillicorn supported the change.
“This just appears to be a clarification,” he said. “I believe it makes the job easier.”
Mayor Ginny Dickey pointed out that a discussion regarding the Council Policies and Procedures was on the agenda for the council retreat (Feb. 28).
“Possible changes will be discussed,” Dickey said. “This is completely new. We’ve never had people demand to be on the next agenda, unless you mean next available – when it can be done to meet legal requirements and staff time.”
Toth, Skillicorn and councilmembers Gerry Friedel and Brenda Kalivianakis supported the change. Dickey, McMahon and Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski opposed the change.
