The Town Council has adopted its own agenda to address issues that are expected before the Arizona State Legislature in the coming session.
“This is the first year that the town has developed a legislative agenda that formally identifies key issues and interests of Fountain Hills,” Town Manager Grady Miller said in his staff report. “The purpose…is to affect federal and state legislation and regulations as they related to the interests of the Town of Fountain Hills and its residents.”
The town has contracted with Jack Lunsford to serve as its government affairs director, and it will be his job to oversee implementation of the agenda.
The town’s 2022 Legislative Agenda is meant to be a flexible document and may change, based on activities at the Legislature and council direction.
The agenda, as prepared by Lunsford, outlines key strategic priorities to maximize economic development opportunities for the town by ensuring infrastructure in the community is well maintained and safe; attracts families and working professionals; ensures Fountain Hills finances are stable and sustainable and focuses on strengthening the community and improving the town’s quality of life.
For the upcoming session, the outline of council positions is to:
*Amend state statute to give local authority in regulating the use of permissible fireworks.
*Amend statute to allow cities and town to amend their budgets after initial budget passes while following notice and hearing statutes and strong oversight.
*Seek legislative and/or non-legislative solutions in working with housing and homeless advocates and other involved agencies and government entities in working to resolve street homelessness in the communities.
*Simplify statutes for dissolving water and wastewater districts once an area incorporates or is annexed to relieve the tax burden on citizens.
The core principles of the agenda are to preserve local funding and protect state shared revenues and preserve local control by opposing preemption of local authority.
Key positions for 2021 were to:
*Preserve the current minimum urban revenue sharing percentage at 15%.
*Oppose legislation expanding legislative authority for investigations pertinent to municipal authorities and expanding applicable penalties (this was struck by the court).
*Support legislation addressing negative impacts of short-term housing rentals on adjacent properties and neighborhoods.
*Support legislation that at a minimum would prohibit, on all days, the use of permissible consumer fireworks between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.
The agenda includes policy statements related to local government, local government finance and neighborhoods and quality of life issues, public safety and transportation. These statements generally support local government control.
Lunsford said there are a number of items that may affect the upcoming legislative session beginning in January. These include a “single subject” court ruling, short term rentals, further attempts to preempt local control, composition of the legislature (resignations), redistricting and the election year.
Lunsford said he is anticipating a “very long session.”
The council unanimously approved the agenda document.