A budget workshop will held for the Town Council on Tuesday, April 14, beginning at 5 p.m.
Staff will present an update on the town’s current fiscal year revenues, expenditures, estimated year-end fund balances, and a draft proposal for the FY 2020-21 Budget. That proposal is $35.5 million.
In light of the COVID-19 situation, the budget workshop will be held remotely with staff presenting from the Council Chamber and council members participating by telephone.
Budget materials are posted to the town website, fh.az.gov for review by the public, and the session will be televised on Cox Channel 11 and available via live stream from the town’s website.
A public hearing is scheduled for the first council session in May, Tuesday, May 5, with consideration of a tentative budget at that time. That is subject to change due to virus concerns.