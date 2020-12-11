The Town Council has scheduled a brief session for its final meeting before Christmas and New Years on Tuesday, Dec. 15, and the meeting has been closed to the public due to the recent surge in coronavirus.
The council has one regular agenda item, a request to amend the route for the proposed Phase 3 of the Ridgeline Trail in the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve.
The proposal offers hikers a loop route along the ridgeline between the Adero Canyon Trailhead and the Adero Resort.
Mayor Ginny Dickey will present a proclamation related to the 50th anniversary of the Fountain on the date of the meeting. There will also be a video presentation related to the anniversary.
The abbreviated session is designed to allow time for council members to view the new lighting program for the Fountain which is set to be turned on at 6:30 p.m. (see separate story).
Residents are encouraged to submit public comment cards that will be read out loud at the Town Council meeting. Comment cards can be obtained at https://www.fh.az.gov/693/Public-Comment-Form.
The council meets on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session will be live streamed and on Cox Channel 11. It is also available for streaming at fh.az.gov at a later time.